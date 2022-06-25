Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.60 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.45). Approximately 730,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 701,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.80 ($1.44).

IHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 135 ($1.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £457.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

