Idena Price Reaches $0.0381 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Idena has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $104,853.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,409,021 coins and its circulating supply is 60,534,868 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

