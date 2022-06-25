ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LBOW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 60 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 412,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.44. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.14).

In related news, insider Paul Meader acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($27,866.24).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

