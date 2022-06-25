Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives $62.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($77.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($67.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($85.79) to €68.50 ($72.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($82.11) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CDMGF opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. Icade has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $88.18.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

