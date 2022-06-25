IAM Advisory LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 366,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,804,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

