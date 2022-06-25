IAM Advisory LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average of $329.54. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.17.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.