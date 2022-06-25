IAM Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,044 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

