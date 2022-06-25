IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

