Hydra Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $200,190.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00010155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00129893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,334,998 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

