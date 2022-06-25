Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $309.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.56 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.09 and its 200-day moving average is $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

