Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.