Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

NYSE SWK opened at $111.16 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $210.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

