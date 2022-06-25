Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

