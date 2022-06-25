Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 5,193 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($74.72) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.80) to GBX 5,730 ($70.19) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.92) to GBX 5,600 ($68.59) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,938.40.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

