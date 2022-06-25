Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £110.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.04.

In related news, insider Eimear Moloney acquired 50,000 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($48,383.15).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

