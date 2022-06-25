Hord Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Hord has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $63,250.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

