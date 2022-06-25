Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

