HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Reaches $0.21

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $909,668.73 and approximately $193,382.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014064 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,038 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

