Hellenic Coin (HNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00275134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003553 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

