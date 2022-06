Head-To-Head Survey: EverCommerce (EVCM) & Its Peers

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EverCommerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -14.99% -2.50% -1.00% EverCommerce Competitors -30.96% -62.70% -8.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EverCommerce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 11 0 2.85 EverCommerce Competitors 1587 10930 23662 518 2.63

EverCommerce presently has a consensus price target of 19.31, indicating a potential upside of 97.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.76%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverCommerce and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $490.14 million -$81.97 million -11.51 EverCommerce Competitors $1.73 billion $248.74 million -43,880.02

EverCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EverCommerce beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

