Head-To-Head Contrast: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -140.59% -26.48% -13.51% Silicon Motion Technology 22.42% 33.47% 24.12%

25.0% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 19.72 -$88.04 million ($0.96) -6.65 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 3.05 $200.00 million $6.33 12.91

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silicon Motion Technology 0 6 2 0 2.25

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 125.71%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $103.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

