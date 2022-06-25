Head-To-Head Analysis: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

6.7% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mynaric and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 291.43%. Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 282.14%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Spire Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $2.79 million 50.89 -$53.80 million N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 4.51 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Summary

Spire Global beats Mynaric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mynaric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

