Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $166.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 29.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.