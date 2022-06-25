HaloSource (LON:HAL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95.

About HaloSource (LON:HAL)

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

