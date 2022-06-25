Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GURE opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

