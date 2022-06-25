Guggenheim Lowers Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNVY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Convey Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.56 million and a P/E ratio of -60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $96.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

