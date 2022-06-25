Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.