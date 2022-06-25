Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.76.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

