GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

