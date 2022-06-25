GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

GMS stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

