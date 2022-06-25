Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Globe Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

