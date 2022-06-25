Global Social Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $857,996.86 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $857,996.86 and $16,184.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

