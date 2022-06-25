Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Global Payments stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

