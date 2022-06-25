GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62.
About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)
