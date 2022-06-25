Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
About Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC)
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gepco (GEPC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Gepco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gepco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.