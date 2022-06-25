GenTrust LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

