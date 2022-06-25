GenTrust LLC Sells 19,225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average is $174.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.