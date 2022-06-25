GenTrust LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,909,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ opened at $35.58 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

