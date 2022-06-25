GenTrust LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,951 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

