GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 4,996 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

