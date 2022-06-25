Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

