Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $983,794.50, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,543,711 shares of company stock worth $789,085 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

