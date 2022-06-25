General Electric (LON:GEC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON GEC remained flat at $GBX 105 ($1.29) on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 63.15 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.43.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
