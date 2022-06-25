General Electric (LON:GEC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of General Electric stock remained flat at $GBX 105 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.15 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.10 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.