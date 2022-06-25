Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $265.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $251.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.