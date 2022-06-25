Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

GAIA stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

