Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

