Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €82.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FME opened at €47.09 ($49.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

