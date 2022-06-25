Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,986 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 725,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

