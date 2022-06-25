Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,154 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

